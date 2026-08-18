Why Was the Marriage of the Woman Who Went to Prison in a Wedding Dress Postponed?

A video that spread on social media in Kyrgyzstan attracted users’ attention. It showed a 28-year-old woman arriving in a wedding dress at Colony No. 27 in the village of Moldavanovka, Chuy Region. The colony is officially registered as an institution under Kyrgyzstan’s State Service for the Execution of Punishments.

According to reports, the woman came to marry her boyfriend, who is serving a sentence at the facility. The couple reportedly lived together before and have a child. The wedding ceremony was planned to take place directly on the colony grounds, but it could not be held because civil registry officials failed to arrive at the scheduled time.

Interestingly, Kyrgyz law allows a marriage to a prisoner to be registered inside a penitentiary facility. In such cases, the marriage is registered at a designated location in coordination with the facility’s head.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some users viewed the woman’s decision and her support for her loved one as an act of courage. Others criticized the decision and considered it the wrong choice.

What do you think about this situation? Is the woman’s decision an example of love and loyalty, or was it the wrong choice? Share your opinion in the comments.