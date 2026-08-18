Starship Returned from Space but Survived a Fierce Ocean Storm

·15·Technology
Starship Returned from Space but Survived a Fierce Ocean Storm

SpaceX’s Starship prototype, a significant milestone in the history of space exploration, successfully returned from space and made a soft landing in the Indian Ocean, but it continued to face further trials. According to ixbt.com, Ship 40, which landed in the water in July, suffered serious damage from months of powerful waves and adverse weather conditions in the open ocean, but unexpectedly did not sink. Ixbt.com reports .

For specialists and engineers, the vessel is significant because it demonstrated extraordinary resilience. Remaining on the surface for an extended period gave SpaceX the opportunity, for the first time in its history, to fully recover a Starship vessel from the ocean and study its remains in detail.

Ocean Trials and Damage Sustained

Although the spacecraft’s flight back from space was successful, the ocean’s extremely harsh natural conditions took their toll. After remaining in open water for several weeks, the vehicle was caught in powerful storms.

As a result, the outer section of Starship’s hull suffered significant damage. In particular, numerous thermal protection tiles fell off the vehicle; one of the forward steering flaps was completely lost, while the other was found severely damaged.

Future Plans and Recovery Operation

Despite this severe damage, Ship 40’s survival on the water provides invaluable practical data for the space industry. The engineers managed to keep the vessel from sinking and successfully tow it toward Australia’s Christmas Island.

This unique incident will allow SpaceX specialists to analyze in practice how an actual spaceflight and prolonged exposure to ocean conditions affected the vessel’s thermal insulation and overall structure.

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