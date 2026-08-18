Important news for first-year students: applications for student dormitories are now open

·0·Society
Important news for first-year students: applications for student dormitories are now open

Applicants recommended for admission to the 1st year of higher education institutions in the 2026/2027 academic year can now apply for a place in a student dormitory.

Starting from 18 August, students can apply for accommodation in a student dormitory.

Applications can be submitted in two ways:

Through a Public Services Center;

Through the my.gov.uz portal.

This means that students recommended for admission to the 1st year now have the opportunity to resolve their dormitory arrangements in advance.

Not all students are accommodated in dormitories under the same procedure. Priority is given first to students eligible for benefits.

After that, the remaining vacancies are distributed among other students according to the existing queue.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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