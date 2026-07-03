Body lying on Everest for 30 years is being recovered

On the summit of Everest, among climbers, «Green Boots» a historic operation is beginning to evacuate the body known by the name. The body of the climber, which has been lying at an altitude of 8,500 meters for nearly 30 years, is planned to be brought down from the mountain by experienced rescuers and Sherpas. The entire operation will last approximately 40 days long.

The body is located on the northern slope of Mount Everest in the «death zone»below the «First Step». Due to his bright green boots, he has served as an important landmark for climbers ascending Everest for years.

For many years, various theories were put forward about the identity of the body. However, DNA analysis conducted before the operation confirmed that it is the Indian climber who died in 1996, Dorge Morup is.

Morup was part of the 1996 Indian expedition that attempted to conquer Everest from the Tibetan side for the first time. On May 10, seven climbers ascended, but a severe storm began at 8,500 meters. While four people returned, Morup and two of his companions continued the journey. They reported reaching the summit in the evening, but were unable to descend, dying from the cold and lack of oxygen.

The next day, Japanese climbers encountered them alive but continued on their way without providing assistance, which sparked major international controversy. Although the accusations were later withdrawn, this incident remains one of the most controversial ethical issues in the history of mountaineering.

Experts state that evacuating a body from an altitude of 8,500 meters is considered one of the most dangerous operations in the world. At this altitude, oxygen deficiency, extreme cold, and steep cliffs make any rescue work extremely complicated.

For information, currently on the slopes of Everest, about 200 climbers' bodies remain. Reaching most of them is too dangerous or too expensive. The operation to evacuate «Green Boots» is considered one of the most important stages of the Everest cleanup program that began at the end of 2025.