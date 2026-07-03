Body lying on Everest for 30 years is being recovered

·62·World
Body lying on Everest for 30 years is being recovered

On the summit of Everest, among climbers, «Green Boots» a historic operation is beginning to evacuate the body known by the name. The body of the climber, which has been lying at an altitude of 8,500 meters for nearly 30 years, is planned to be brought down from the mountain by experienced rescuers and Sherpas. The entire operation will last approximately 40 days long.

The body is located on the northern slope of Mount Everest in the «death zone»below the «First Step». Due to his bright green boots, he has served as an important landmark for climbers ascending Everest for years.

For many years, various theories were put forward about the identity of the body. However, DNA analysis conducted before the operation confirmed that it is the Indian climber who died in 1996, Dorge Morup is.

Morup was part of the 1996 Indian expedition that attempted to conquer Everest from the Tibetan side for the first time. On May 10, seven climbers ascended, but a severe storm began at 8,500 meters. While four people returned, Morup and two of his companions continued the journey. They reported reaching the summit in the evening, but were unable to descend, dying from the cold and lack of oxygen.

The next day, Japanese climbers encountered them alive but continued on their way without providing assistance, which sparked major international controversy. Although the accusations were later withdrawn, this incident remains one of the most controversial ethical issues in the history of mountaineering.

Experts state that evacuating a body from an altitude of 8,500 meters is considered one of the most dangerous operations in the world. At this altitude, oxygen deficiency, extreme cold, and steep cliffs make any rescue work extremely complicated.

For information, currently on the slopes of Everest, about 200 climbers' bodies remain. Reaching most of them is too dangerous or too expensive. The operation to evacuate «Green Boots» is considered one of the most important stages of the Everest cleanup program that began at the end of 2025.

EverestMountaineeringGreen BootsRescue OperationHimalayas
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Farewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially beginFarewell ceremonies for Ali Khamenei officially beginToday, 16:301000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from Uzbekistan1000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from UzbekistanToday, 15:50Customers Clash Over Discounted Air Conditioners in FranceCustomers Clash Over Discounted Air Conditioners in FranceToday, 15:41“Uzbek Plov №1” restaurant in Kyiv destroyed by missile attack“Uzbek Plov №1” restaurant in Kyiv destroyed by missile attackToday, 15:38Strong 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits IndonesiaStrong 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits IndonesiaToday, 15:23Death Toll from Powerful Earthquake in Venezuela Reaches 2,295Death Toll from Powerful Earthquake in Venezuela Reaches 2,295Today, 15:05
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12