China is building a major artificial island in a disputed area

·6·World
China is building a major artificial island in a disputed area

China has completed the first phase of construction on an artificial island at Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands. Analysts believe this facility could eventually become one of the country's largest military bases in the region, according to Reuters reports.

Satellite imagery reviewed by the publication shows that after nearly six months of construction, ships and dredgers—specialized equipment designed for excavating and clearing mud, sand, gravel, and soil from the seabed—have left the area.

Images captured by Vantor on July 19 show that construction of a helipad and other structures has begun in the southeastern part of the island.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense has not yet officially commented on the construction work. According to information distributed in Chinese state media, the facility is intended for weather monitoring and forecasting, scientific research, and other civilian needs.

However, international experts believe this area could further strengthen China's military position in the South China Sea.

A runway could be built on the island

According to reports, the new artificial island is nearly 6 kilometerslong. There is a possibility that an aircraft runway will be built along its straight coastline section of over 3 kilometers.

Additionally, a deep-water port 680 meters in length has been constructed in the area, which could allow large vessels to dock at the island.

Experts emphasize the high strategic importance of Antelope Reef. Especially in the event of a conflict involving Taiwan, this area could become a vital strategic point for China.

According to expert Ben Lewis, Antelope Reef is larger than nearby Woody Island and is situated in a more advantageous location from a defensive standpoint.

Vietnam strongly opposes the construction

Chinese scholar Ding Duo stated that the work on Antelope Reef is being carried out for peaceful and civilian purposes.

At the same time, Vietnam claims sovereignty over the Paracel Islands and strongly objects to China's construction activities in the area.

Experts say the new island could allow China not only to expand its military infrastructure but also to control movements in the region.

In particular, the island could give China a significant advantage in monitoring submarine movements and surrounding military activity.

Australian Professor Carl Thayer noted that these facilities will facilitate the monitoring of movements by the United States and its allies during peacetime. In the event of a potential armed conflict, the new infrastructure could pose additional strategic complexities in the region.

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