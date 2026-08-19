Singapore Man Attacks Elderly Man Who Patted His Daughter’s Head

·48·World
Singapore Man Attacks Elderly Man Who Patted His Daughter’s Head

An investigation has begun after a 40-year-old man attacked a 73-year-old man who had patted his daughter’s head, knocking him to the ground.

The incident took place in a shopping mall’s food court. CCTV footage shows the elderly man passing by the girl and patting her head, after which the girl’s mother stopped him. The girl’s father then argued with the elderly man, grabbed his arm and knocked him to the ground.

According to local sources, the victim is a man named Yeo Song Hun, who has been running a café in the shopping mall for nearly 40 years. He said he patted the girl’s head to show affection because he thought she was adorable. However, the girl’s father interpreted the gesture differently.

After the incident, the elderly man sought medical attention because he experienced severe pain in his lower back. His family said Yeo had already been suffering from injuries to his leg and thigh.

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the incident. The person who attacked the man has been identified, and his fate will be decided based on the results of the investigation.

SingaporeYeo Song Hun
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