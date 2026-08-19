Harry Kane Has Changed His Mind About Returning to the Premier League

·1·Sport
Harry Kane Has Changed His Mind About Returning to the Premier League

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has revealed that his desire to return to the Premier League after his time in Germany has diminished considerably. As reported by Goal.com, the England captain admitted that he is no longer in a hurry to break Alan Shearer’s historic record and is close to signing a new contract with the Munich club. Goal.com reports .

In 2023, the striker moved from Tottenham to Bayern for £86.4 million. At the time, many expected him to add to his 213 Premier League goals, surpass Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals and inevitably return to the Premier League.

Life in Munich and a New Perspective

After receiving the European Golden Shoe on Wednesday, Harry Kane spoke openly about his future plans. He said that when he initially moved to Germany, he expected to return someday, but over time that desire changed completely.

“When I first left, I certainly thought I would return at some point. But now that desire is not really there. I feel very happy in Munich. This place has opened up a different footballing world outside England and made me appreciate European football even more,” the striker said.

Progress Under Vincent Kompany

The 33-year-old striker scored 61 goals in 51 matches in all competitions last season under Vincent Kompany. He said he was pleased not only with his individual results but also with his family life in Munich. The player, who is entering the final year of his initial four-year contract, is reportedly in talks to extend his partnership with Bayern.

Kane highlighted that head coach Vincent Kompany had taken his game to a new level. Tactical discipline in defence and attack, along with the freedom given to players on the pitch, has marked the most productive period of his career.

“I think this is undoubtedly the best version of me in my career. Last season clearly demonstrated that,” the striker concluded.

Harry KaneBayern MunichPremier LeagueVincent KompanyBundesliga
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