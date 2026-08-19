Rodri and Others: Famous Footballers Who Chose Barcelona

The rivalry between Spain’s two giants—Barcelona and Real Madrid—has never been limited to the pitch. For decades, the battle has also continued in the transfer market and at the negotiating table. The race for the biggest stars in world football has often ended with victory for one side and a painful blow for its rival. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by AS, in recent years many famous footballers who had been included in Real Madrid’s plans or had held talks with the capital club ultimately chose Barcelona. These high-profile transfers included football legends such as Ronaldinho, Neymar, Luis Suárez and Cesc Fàbregas.

Rodri’s Choice and the Transfer Market

Spanish midfielder Rodri has put an end to long-running speculation about his future by joining Barcelona. Real Madrid’s management had viewed Rodri as their leading candidate to restore balance in the center of the pitch and provide greater support for the stars in attack.

The Madrid club highly valued the experienced midfielder’s ability on the ball and his capacity to dictate play. However, to the surprise of many, the player decided to head to Camp Nou after lengthy negotiations, with the Catalan side winning the transfer race.

A Tradition of Historic Rivalry

Such twists in the transfer market have been seen many times throughout football history. The battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona often comes down to a player’s personal choice and the appeal of a club’s project. Rodri’s move has added another striking episode to the long-standing rivalry between the two teams.

Battles of this kind between the clubs have always attracted the attention of not only fans but also experts. Rodri’s decision to choose Barcelona is expected to further strengthen the team’s midfield and have a positive impact on its results next season.