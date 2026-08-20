MagicOS 11 introduces new storage-cleaning technology

Honor has announced that its new software, the MagicOS 11 interface, will introduce a technology that can significantly reduce smartphone internal storage usage. According to Ixbt.com reports this.

As flash storage prices continue to rise, the importance of such features is increasing. According to a representative of Honor’s product support and updates team, after upgrading to the new version, users may have more free space than they did during installation. This result is achieved through deep optimization of the flash storage used by the system and apps.

Storage optimization capabilities

As a reminder, a similar feature in the MagicOS 10 interface introduced last year could free up more than 50 GB of storage in certain scenarios. Based on the company’s internal tests, the next-generation Storage Space Optimization Technology 2.0 has delivered even higher efficiency.

At the same time, the exact amount of free space recovered on each device will depend on the user’s personal data. The number of installed apps, system cache files and the total volume of accumulated data will play the main role. In any case, this approach provides additional convenience for modern smartphone owners.

Managing rarely used apps

The software also includes a special mechanism for apps that are used infrequently. In the cleaning section, the system can automatically reduce the amount of storage occupied by such apps while preserving their functionality.

During a demonstration by Honor, the size of one such app was visibly reduced to 220 MB. The new feature is expected to be especially useful for owners of older smartphones whose free space has gradually declined over time because of system updates, app caches and personal data.