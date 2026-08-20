Mountain Lion Attack Kills Woman: First Tragedy Since 1999

A woman hiking outdoors in Colorado, USA, was killed in a rare mountain lion attack. The tragedy is being described as one of the most serious incidents seen in the state in decades.

The incident occurred on the Kruger Mountain Trail in Larimer County. Around 12:15 p.m. on New Year's Day, hikers passing along the trail saw a motionless person on the ground and a mountain lion nearby.

The witnesses approached the animal and tried to scare it away by throwing rocks. The predator then left the area. One of the witnesses was a doctor and examined the victim but could not detect a pulse.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, police, park rangers and volunteer firefighters then arrived at the scene. A state biologist surveying the area by helicopter also joined the search.

Specialists also used trained dogs to locate mountain lions. As a result, two mountain lions that may have been connected to the attack were found and killed.

Wildlife officials said one of the animals fled after being shot at the scene, but was later found and shot again. The second mountain lion was located in an area near the scene.

Under the rules, wild animals suspected of attacking a person are killed to protect public safety. However, specialists have not ruled out the possibility that only one of the two lions was involved in the attack.