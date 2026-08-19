Rubik's Cube Solved Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds

·4·World
Rubik's Cube Solved Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds

American speedcuber Tommy Cherri the Rubik's Cube solved it blindfolded in 11.56 seconds, setting a new world record.

Twenty-one-year-old Cherri achieved this result at a competition held in New Jersey, USA, on June 28, 2026. He thus beat Australian Charlie Eggins's 11.67-second record by 0.11 seconds.

Interestingly, Cherri had already broken the record for solving the Rubik's Cube blindfolded several times. He first set a world record in 2021 with a time of 15.27 seconds.

In such competitions, participants first carefully memorize a scrambled cube, then blindfold themselves and solve it from memory. Therefore, the result requires not only speed but also exceptional memory and concentration.

Rubik's CubeBlindfolded SolvingSpeedcubingWorld RecordsTommy Cherri
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