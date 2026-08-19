Musulmon Yunusov celebrated his daughter’s 4th birthday (video)

Actor Musulmon Yunusov’s daughter, Maryamxon, has turned 4.

The actor shared the news in a video posted on his Instagram page. It shows Musulmon Yunusov entering with his wife to congratulate their daughter on her birthday, carrying a beautiful cake topped with a candle bearing the number “4”.

In the festive video, Maryamxon blows out the candles and accepts her parents’ heartfelt congratulations. The little girl’s joy and the warm reactions of her loved ones made the moment even more memorable.

In the comments under the video, social media users also congratulated Maryamxon on her birthday and wished her health, happiness and joy. Many especially noted that she had welcomed her new age with beautiful wishes.

The celebration organized for Maryamxon’s 4th birthday was filled with the pure, childlike joy of the little girl.