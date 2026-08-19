OpenAI Blocked Cybersecurity Researchers' Access Due to Technical Error

·14·Technology
OpenAI Blocked Cybersecurity Researchers' Access Due to Technical Error

The leading artificial intelligence company OpenAI unexpectedly revoked cybersecurity researchers' access to a special platform. This sparked interest and confusion among experts because the program plays an important role in ensuring cybersecurity and addressing vulnerabilities. This was reported by TechCrunch.com .

According to TechCrunch and information shared on social media, several researchers encountered an error on Wednesday when they opened a special page on the ChatGPT platform. Notifications stated that their identities could not be verified or that their accounts were temporarily unavailable.

What Is the Trusted Access for Cyber Program

It turned out that the issue involved a special restricted-access program called TAC (Trusted Access for Cyber). As part of this initiative, OpenAI gives vetted experts access to its most advanced artificial intelligence models, while some security restrictions faced by ordinary users are relaxed.

The main goal of the program is to help trusted cyber defenders identify and fix various vulnerabilities more quickly by providing them with advanced tools. It also helps prevent cybercriminals from accessing advanced models. A similar program is offered by Anthropic under the name CVP.

The Verification Process and the Company's Response

To gain access to the TAC program, experts must provide identity documents and undergo a strict review by OpenAI. It is not yet clear how many researchers encountered these restrictions, but TechCrunch managed to speak with at least five experts.

According to one of the affected researchers, the company said in a letter that access to the latest verified level, called Daybreak Blue, had been suspended due to a technical malfunction. OpenAI representatives confirmed that the incident was a technical error affecting a limited number of users.

On official support forums, company employees also apologized for the situation and asked users to submit their applications again and complete the verification process. Experts hope the issue will be fully resolved soon.

OpenAIChatGPTCybersecurityArtificial IntelligenceTechCrunch
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