Ferrari Electric Car Sells for $40 Million, Setting a Record

·4·World
Ferrari Electric Car Sells for $40 Million, Setting a Record

A new chapter has begun in Ferrari's history. The company's first electric car, Luce's first production unit was sold at auction for far more than expected, attracting widespread attention.

The car sold for $40 million—nearly 62 times its official price. Thus, Ferrari's new electric car stunned automobile enthusiasts with its record auction price.

A person in a red suit stands beside a white Ferrari Luce.

The exclusive car, bearing the zero production number, was purchased by 87-year-old billionaire Herbert Wertheim . Built to his specifications, the Luce stands out with its distinctive Madreperla color and black-and-white interior.

Ferrari Luce was unveiled to the public several months ago. The new model's exterior sparked mixed opinions and debate among car enthusiasts.

A white Ferrari sports car stands against a black background.

Nevertheless, interest in the model proved extremely high. According to the company, all Luce cars scheduled for production in 2026 have already been sold.

Thus, Luce, which launched Ferrari's electric era, has entered history not only for its new technology but also for its fantastic auction price. The $40 million sale turned the car from an ordinary new model into a true collector's item.

FerrariLuceHerbert Wertheim
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