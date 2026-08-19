Gold mine collapse in Cameroon claims the lives of 107 people

107 people were killed in a tragic collapse at a gold mine in Cameroon. The incident occurred on 18 August at a gold-mining site in the Zambua settlement in the eastern part of the country. Search and rescue operations are currently underway at the scene. «Cameroun24» reported this, citing local residents.

According to reports, a layer of earth at the mine suddenly collapsed. Following the incident, rescuers began searching for people trapped beneath the rubble and soil. According to preliminary information, the bodies of more than 100 people have so far been recovered.

«A collapse occurred at a gold-mining site in the Zambua settlement in eastern Cameroon. The bodies of 107 people have been recovered», — the report said.

The search and rescue operation is still ongoing. Therefore, the possibility that more people may be trapped beneath the rubble is being taken into account, and the number of victims may rise further.

For reference, the village of Zambua is located near Cameroon’s border with the Central African Republic. Gold-mining operations are carried out in the area.