In the Ukrainian city of Lviv, a mass clash occurred between local residents and Territorial Recruitment Center (TSK) personnel due to mobilization activities. The incident, which took place in the Sykhiv district, involved about 200 people and quickly spiraled out of control. Zamin.uz presents the details of the event and the sharp reaction from Ukraine's top leadership.

How did the conflict start?

According to the version provided by the Lviv Regional Territorial Recruitment Center, the events unfolded as follows:

Military personnel began checking the documents of a person born in 1996, who was a Lviv resident wanted for violating military registration rules, and detained him to bring him to the TSK building.

Following this, passersby noticed the TSK group, began interfering with the soldiers' work, and blocked the path of a service vehicle belonging to several other center staff.

A verbal argument quickly escalated into a clash, and the aggressive crowd, shouting "Shame!", damaged the soldiers' service vehicle and overturned it.

According to local publications, police officers who arrived at the scene simply watched the conflict from the sidelines and did not prevent the vehicle from being overturned. Two soldiers were injured as a result of the clashes.

On-camera apologies and an arrested deserter

After the incident, videos circulated on the internet showing participants of the unrest (including teenagers) apologizing to the military on camera and being forced to shout "Glory to the TSK!". Ukrainian Armed Forces officials called this the result of an "educational conversation" held with the participants.

Currently, two criminal cases have been opened regarding obstruction of the activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the use of violence. One of the active participants in the unrest, 23-year-old Oleg Gavrilov, has been arrested. According to the investigation, he sprayed a gas canister at a police officer and struck him. It was revealed in court that Gavrilov is actually a private who had arbitrarily left his military unit (deserted) in February of this year.

Official reaction: What did Zelensky and Budanov say?

This mass unrest prompted sharp statements from the country's top leadership:

Volodymyr Zelensky (President of Ukraine): "This is a very bad situation, a very bad attitude towards people in military uniforms. This should not happen."

Kyrylo Budanov (Head of the President's Office): "If you are tearing the clothes off and beating a serviceman of your own army today, think about who will protect you tomorrow from an enemy army that will beat you and tear your clothes off in the same way."

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense emphasized that only Russian propaganda benefited from this situation (as the videos were widely circulated in Russian media) and acknowledged that mobilization methods "require improvement."

A deep crisis in the mobilization system

This explosion in Lviv is a product of the fatigue and discontent that has accumulated among the population against the backdrop of prolonged military operations. Ukrainian citizens have long complained about the methods used by TSK personnel, who illegally detain men on the streets and force them into minibuses.

Data from the Ukrainian Ombudsman shows that the situation has become systemic: