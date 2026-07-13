Coaches with the most wins at Real Madrid during the Perez era

The ranking of coaches who have managed Real Madrid during Florentino Perez's presidency, based on win percentage, has been published. Manuel Pellegrini holds the top spot.

Pellegrini won 75 percent of his matches at Real. Jose Mourinho is in second place with a 72 percent record. Carlo Ancelotti is in third place with a 71 percent record.

Xabi Alonso recorded a 70.6 percent result. Zinedine Zidane's win percentage is listed at 65.8 percent.

Interestingly, even though Zidane is fifth on the list, he holds a special place as the coach who won the Champions League three times in a row with Real Madrid.

Win percentages of coaches during the Perez era:

• Manuel Pellegrini — 75 percent

• Jose Mourinho — 72 percent

• Carlo Ancelotti — 71 percent

• Xabi Alonso — 70.6 percent

• Zinedine Zidane — 65.8 percent