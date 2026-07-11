Tourist speedboat capsizes in Vietnam

·32·World
Tourist speedboat capsizes in Vietnam

A speedboat carrying tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam, resulting in 15 deaths. This was reported by Zakon.kz.

According to preliminary information, there were 36 people on board the boat, including 32 Indian tourists and 4 crew members.

The tragedy occurred approximately 400 meters from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. Following the incident, rescue services immediately arrived at the scene and began search and rescue operations.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a technical malfunction may have caused the accident. An official investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Local authorities stated that efforts to identify the victims and the injured, as well as to fully investigate the causes of the accident, are ongoing.

VietnamPhu QuocBoat AccidentTourismRescue Operations
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