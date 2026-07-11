Crisis in the Belgium national team: Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois consider retirement

Following the Belgium national team's unsuccessful World Cup campaign, two of the team's key stars, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, have announced that they have not yet made a final decision regarding their international futures. After the defeat against Spain, the veteran players began speaking about the possibility of ending their careers with the national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sporza, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne did not hide that physical fatigue and severe injuries in recent years are influencing his decision. The 35-year-old player has made 124 appearances for the national team and has long been considered the leader of the "Red Devils." However, complex surgery at the end of 2025 and constant physical strain have taken their toll on his health.

Kevin De Bruyne: "I need a break"

"I have had two or three very difficult seasons in a row. At 35, it is not easy to give your all every day, but I tried to be an example for the young team. I cannot say yet that I am leaving the national team, but I need a little break. We will see what happens next," Kevin De Bruyne emphasized.

The situation regarding Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also quite serious. The goalkeeper, who was forced to leave the pitch after suffering an injury during the tournament, expressed his intention to completely withdraw from Nations League matches. According to him, this measure will allow him to regain his strength and prepare for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Negotiations with the coach and the federation

Courtois intends to decide his future in consultation with coach Rudi Garcia and the Royal Belgian Football Association. Although the goalkeeper, who has 115 caps, feels he is still needed by the national team, he noted that his physical condition is the priority. His main goal is to maintain a balance between club and national team commitments.

There is no doubt that the departure of these two stars would be a major loss for Belgian football. These players, considered representatives of the "Golden Generation," have been the backbone of the team for many years. Now, the federation leadership must make a difficult choice between integrating young talents into the main squad and retaining the veterans.

For now, neither Kevin De Bruyne nor Thibaut Courtois has made a final decision. The future of the players will depend on internal negotiations in the coming months and their physical recovery process. Belgian football fans hope to see their legends wear the national team jersey once again.