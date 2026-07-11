Thomas Tuchel responds to Erling Haaland's mind games

Ahead of the World Cup quarter-finals, a unique war of words has erupted between England manager Thomas Tuchel and Norwegian star Erling Haaland. The German tactician did not hide his surprise at the unexpected pre-match statements made by the Norwegian striker. This confrontation is intensifying not only on the pitch but also in terms of managing psychological pressure. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to NRK, Erling Haaland has attempted to shift all the pressure onto the England national team ahead of the upcoming clash. In his interview, the striker downplayed Norway's chances of winning, calling for everyone to focus on the opponent. His words are being interpreted as an attempt to portray his team as underdogs before the quarter-final.

Tuchel's response and the unexpected situation

Thomas Tuchel expressed his surprise that a world-class star like Erling Haaland would adopt such a stance. The coach believes this is unnatural for a player who thrives under pressure. "I am surprised that Erling said this, because I have always considered him a player who loves pressure and draws strength from it," the England boss emphasized.

Speaking about his team's mental state, Tuchel stated that the "Three Lions" are ready for any pressure and that it gives them extra motivation. According to him, the England squad does not waste time thinking about who the favorite is or which side feels the pressure. Most importantly, the team is focused solely on victory within the camp.

Statistics and historical hurdles

Erling Haaland's humble words are in stark contrast to his results on the pitch. The striker has already managed to score seven goals in just four games of the current tournament. If he manages to score against England, he could approach the records of legends like James Rodriguez and Gerd Muller. This indicates a serious test for the English defenders.

On the other hand, the England national team must contend with its historical "curse." The team has often failed when facing European opponents in the knockout stages of major tournaments. This match, taking place at the Miami stadium, is crucial not only for a semi-final spot but also for ending this negative tradition in English football.

As a reminder, Norway surprised everyone by eliminating Brazil to reach the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, Erling Haaland continues to downplay his team's chances. Experts consider this a tactical move aimed at making the opponent complacent.