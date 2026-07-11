USA Restarts Production of Radiation-Hardened Microchips for Space and Defense

·25·Technology
USA Restarts Production of Radiation-Hardened Microchips for Space and Defense

The US Department of Defense has taken another step toward developing strategically important technologies. BAE Systems has been awarded $16 million to restart the production of Radiation-Hardened Microelectronics (RHM). This investment aims to supply semiconductors capable of continuous operation in extreme space conditions and complex military systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the funding is being carried out under the Defense Production Act Title III program. The main goal of this program is to maintain strategically important technologies within the country and protect the supply chain from external factors. Radiation-hardened chips are vital in environments where ordinary semiconductors fail, such as in open space or missile systems.

RH45 Platform: A Reliable and Cost-Effective Solution

The project focuses on restarting the RH45 Storefront production platform. This platform is based on Radiation Hardened by Design (RHBD) technology and specializes in producing 45-nanometer silicon-on-insulator (SOI) microchips. This technology ensures that the chips do not lose functionality under radiation exposure.

Pentagon experts believe that maintaining and upgrading the existing platform is highly cost-effective. It allows government agencies and defense contractors to use already certified and tested solutions without designing new architectures from scratch. As a result, the development process for new spacecraft and defense systems is significantly accelerated.

Strategic Independence and Security

Today, instability in the semiconductor supply chain has become a global problem. Through this investment, the US aims to strengthen its domestic production base and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components. This is particularly crucial for high-tech devices related to national security.

Once the new production line is operational, the US will be able to supply not only its space programs but also modern missile defense systems with the most reliable electronics. Although 45-nm technology may seem behind the chips in modern smartphones, the primary focus in space and military sectors is on "immortal" durability rather than speed.

In conclusion, this project in partnership with BAE Systems is an important link in ensuring US technological sovereignty. The availability of a certified base will reduce future development costs for complex systems and serve to increase the competitiveness of the American space industry.

АҚШМикросхемаКоинотPentagonТехнология
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Aviation Revolution: Electra EL9, taking off in 45 meters, undergoes certificationAviation Revolution: Electra EL9, taking off in 45 meters, undergoes certificationToday, 19:23OpenAI at a new stage: ChatGPT is becoming a safe assistant for the whole familyOpenAI at a new stage: ChatGPT is becoming a safe assistant for the whole familyToday, 19:21Humanoid robots successfully perform complex surgery for the first timeHumanoid robots successfully perform complex surgery for the first timeToday, 18:401X unveils highly sensitive human-like hands for its NEO robot1X unveils highly sensitive human-like hands for its NEO robotToday, 18:29Motorola Edge 70 Max launch date and technical specifications revealedMotorola Edge 70 Max launch date and technical specifications revealedToday, 17:55Xiaomi Router BE19000 Pro Launches in Europe: Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra SpeedXiaomi Router BE19000 Pro Launches in Europe: Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra SpeedToday, 16:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update