USA Restarts Production of Radiation-Hardened Microchips for Space and Defense

The US Department of Defense has taken another step toward developing strategically important technologies. BAE Systems has been awarded $16 million to restart the production of Radiation-Hardened Microelectronics (RHM). This investment aims to supply semiconductors capable of continuous operation in extreme space conditions and complex military systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the funding is being carried out under the Defense Production Act Title III program. The main goal of this program is to maintain strategically important technologies within the country and protect the supply chain from external factors. Radiation-hardened chips are vital in environments where ordinary semiconductors fail, such as in open space or missile systems.

RH45 Platform: A Reliable and Cost-Effective Solution

The project focuses on restarting the RH45 Storefront production platform. This platform is based on Radiation Hardened by Design (RHBD) technology and specializes in producing 45-nanometer silicon-on-insulator (SOI) microchips. This technology ensures that the chips do not lose functionality under radiation exposure.

Pentagon experts believe that maintaining and upgrading the existing platform is highly cost-effective. It allows government agencies and defense contractors to use already certified and tested solutions without designing new architectures from scratch. As a result, the development process for new spacecraft and defense systems is significantly accelerated.

Strategic Independence and Security

Today, instability in the semiconductor supply chain has become a global problem. Through this investment, the US aims to strengthen its domestic production base and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for critical components. This is particularly crucial for high-tech devices related to national security.

Once the new production line is operational, the US will be able to supply not only its space programs but also modern missile defense systems with the most reliable electronics. Although 45-nm technology may seem behind the chips in modern smartphones, the primary focus in space and military sectors is on "immortal" durability rather than speed.

In conclusion, this project in partnership with BAE Systems is an important link in ensuring US technological sovereignty. The availability of a certified base will reduce future development costs for complex systems and serve to increase the competitiveness of the American space industry.