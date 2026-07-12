Identity of the masked person at Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral revealed

Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's A mysterious person seen in the front row wearing a black mask during the funeral ceremony sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many speculated that it was his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is being mentioned as Iran's new supreme leader.

However, Iran International reported that the person seen at the ceremony was not Mojtaba Khamenei, but the late supreme leader's eldest grandson, Mohammad Javad Khamenei.

The report states that he stood in the front row of the funeral, wearing a black mask and a baseball cap, and participated in the religious rites. It was his appearance that triggered various speculations and discussions on social media.

The publication claims that Mohammad Javad Khamenei was seriously injured during airstrikes on February 28, which were attributed to the US and Israel. According to sources, he was forced to wear a mask due to severe burns on his face. Reports citing US intelligence also suggest that Mojtaba Khamenei was severely injured in the same attacks.

According to reports, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died at the age of 86, and his funeral lasted for six days. Iranian state media reported that up to 43 million people participated in the ceremonies.

At the same time, it is reported that Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written statement via Telegram, vowing to avenge his father's death.