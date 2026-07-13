Tragic fire in Bangkok traps people inside bar

A horrific fire in the Thai capital, Bangkok, has shaken the country. It was previously reported that 27 people died as a result of the fire that broke out in a bar. Now, officials have announced that they are continuing the process of identifying the victims and are thoroughly investigating all circumstances surrounding the tragedy. This was reported by the Associated Press agency.

It is reported that 9 of the deceased were men and 18 were women. Another 22 citizens injured in the fire have been hospitalized in critical condition, and doctors are providing the necessary medical care to save their lives.

According to witnesses, the fire initially started at the entrance of the building. Shortly after, the flames spread rapidly throughout the hall. At that time, people inside tried to find an exit, and screams and calls for help were heard from the building. Panic soon broke out inside the bar, and people ran in different directions to save themselves.

During the initial inspection of the scene, burnt televisions, loudspeakers, an electric guitar, and other musical equipment were found inside the building. It was also noted that windows were shattered, and tables, chairs, and interior furnishings were severely damaged by the fire.

Following the tragedy, relatives and loved ones of the victims gathered in front of the police morgue to participate in the identification process. According to official data, the majority of the victims are Thai citizens aged between 25 and 50.

At the moment, government agencies are working to determine if there were any foreigners among the victims. In particular, the Australian government announced that it is working with Thai officials to verify whether any of its citizens were injured or killed in the tragedy.

Investigative bodies continue to study the cause of the fire and the extent to which safety requirements were followed at the bar.