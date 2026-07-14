Indian Foreign Ministry summons Iranian embassy representative

·37·World
Indian Foreign Ministry summons Iranian embassy representative

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has summoned a representative of the Iranian diplomatic mission in New Delhi. This follows attacks on merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India's strong protest regarding the attacks was conveyed to the leadership of the Iranian embassy.

The Indian Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks on the vessels "Mombasa" and "Bahia". It was reported that a total of 30 Indian sailors were on board both ships.

One Indian sailor was killed as a result of the attacks. The ministry stated that it is treating the situation with the utmost seriousness.

The Indian side continues to ensure the safety of its citizens and monitor the situation on maritime routes.

IndiaIranDiplomacyStrait of HormuzMaritime Security
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