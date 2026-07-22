Gosuslugi to notify users immediately when a loan is issued

·48·World
Gosuslugi to notify users immediately when a loan is issued

A system is expected to be introduced in Russia to notify citizens immediately when a loan or microloan is issued in their name. The State Duma has adopted the relevant bill in its third and final reading.

Under the new procedure, information about a loan will be sent via the Gosuslugi (State Services) portal as a push notification or SMS. This will allow citizens to quickly identify if a loan has been taken out in their name without their consent.

The notification must arrive within 45 minutes

The bill sets specific deadlines for transmitting information after a loan is issued.

A bank or microfinance organization will be required to send information about the loan to the credit history bureau within 30 minutes of signing the loan agreement.

Upon receiving the data, the credit history bureau must notify the borrower via the Gosuslugi portal within 15 minutes.

Thus, if the entire process works as intended, a citizen can be informed about a loan issued in their name within a maximum of 45 minutes.

How will the message be sent?

The notification about the loan agreement will be sent according to the user's settings on the Gosuslugi portal.

The message can be received as:

  • a push notification via the mobile app;

  • an SMS to the phone number.

It is expected to contain key information about the loan issued. This allows the citizen to quickly verify whether they signed the agreement themselves or if someone else acted on their behalf.

If an unauthorized loan is detected, it can be cancelled

If a citizen discovers that a loan was issued without their consent, they will be able to use a "cooling-off period."

During this period, the use of loan funds will be restricted, and the individual can take steps to cancel the suspicious agreement.

The cooling-off period, depending on the loan amount, will last:

  • at least four hours;

  • up to a maximum of 48 hours.

This mechanism is aimed at preventing fraudsters from quickly transferring loan funds to other accounts.

“Another strong barrier for fraudsters”

One of the initiators, Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, said the new system would reduce cases of secret loans taken out in citizens' names.

“This measure will be another strong barrier to prevent fraudsters from taking out loans in other people's names,” he said.

Aksakov emphasized that the notification system will work in conjunction with other tools against financial fraud.

These include self-exclusion from loans, the cooling-off period, the “second hand” service, and a special alert button on the Gosuslugi portal.

When will the law come into force?

The bill provides for the new procedure to take effect on October 1, 2027.

By this time, rapid information exchange between banks, microfinance organizations, credit history bureaus, and the Gosuslugi portal must be established.

The main goal of the law is to show the citizen the financial action taken in their name as quickly as possible. If the system works as planned, victims will learn about the loan as soon as the contract is signed, rather than after a debt collection request.

RussiaGosuslugiState Duma
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Famous chef who added ants to dessert may face jail timeFamous chef who added ants to dessert may face jail timeToday, 15:29Mass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in TurkeyMass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in TurkeyToday, 15:17Hundreds of companies collapsing in Estonia: Millions of euros lostHundreds of companies collapsing in Estonia: Millions of euros lostToday, 15:13Weather Surprises Expected in August: Will Temperatures Drop Sharply?Weather Surprises Expected in August: Will Temperatures Drop Sharply?Today, 15:12Crisis in Hormuz: India's oil imports reach record levelsCrisis in Hormuz: India's oil imports reach record levelsToday, 14:58Is Rosgvardiya preparing for mobilization?Is Rosgvardiya preparing for mobilization?Today, 14:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?