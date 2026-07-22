SpaceX Introduces Next-Generation Starlink V5 Terminals: More Compact and Efficient

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has begun shipping the next-generation Starlink V5 user terminals designed for its satellite internet system. This device differs fundamentally from previous generations not only in design but also in technical capabilities. The main goal of the new terminal is to provide user convenience and reduce energy consumption. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to Ixbt.com, insider Sawyer Merritt released the first images of the new device and shared its technical specifications. Compared to the Starlink V4 model, the new antenna has shrunk significantly. Specifically, the total surface area of the device has been reduced by 48 percent, and its weight has decreased by 62 percent, totaling just 1.1 kilograms. This makes the process of transporting and installing the device much easier.

Energy Efficiency and Durability

One of the greatest achievements of the Starlink V5 terminal is its energy efficiency. While previous generation terminals consumed an average of 75–100 W, this figure has been reduced to 35–50 W in the new model. A 50 percent improvement in energy efficiency is a very important update, especially for customers using autonomous power sources such as solar panels or batteries.

Despite its small size and light weight, the durability of the device has been increased. The new antenna can withstand strong winds blowing at speeds of up to 265 km/h. This feature expands the possibility of using the Starlink system in extreme weather conditions or in open seas and high mountain regions.

High Speed and Cybercab Integration

In terms of technical capabilities, the Starlink V5 has maintained its high performance. It is reported that download speeds can exceed 375 Mbps. This guarantees users access to stable and fast internet even in the most remote areas. The fact that compactness has not negatively impacted performance is being hailed as a major engineering success.

Interestingly, this new technology is not intended solely for home users. Previously, Tesla and Starlink representatives announced that the Starlink V5 satellite internet kit is integrated directly into the company's new Cybercab robotaxis. This ensures that autonomous vehicles remain connected at all times.

The development of systems like Starlink is of great importance for remote villages and mountainous regions where internet infrastructure has not yet reached. The efficiency and compactness of the new generation terminals increase their effectiveness for mobile use, such as during tourist trips or expeditions. Currently, the new terminals have begun shipping to initial customers.