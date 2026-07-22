Is Rosgvardiya preparing for mobilization?

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Is Rosgvardiya preparing for mobilization?

Rosgvardiya has decided to update its civil defense regulations regarding the protection and evacuation of its personnel, military servicemen, and their family members during mobilization, martial law, and wartime. The corresponding draft order has been published on the portal for regulatory legal acts.

Zamin.uz provides an overview of these changes, reports on mobilization, and the situation at the front.

What changes are being made to the document?

The proposed amendments are being made to the 2018 order that regulates the organization of civil defense within Rosgvardiya troops.

  • Expanding the scope of protection: While the document previously referred to protection against general threats, it now explicitly defines “protection against threats arising during mobilization, martial law, and wartime” as a priority for advance preparation.

  • Evacuation of military personnel: A clause for the evacuation of military servicemen themselves has been added to the list of tasks. The previous version only mentioned civilian staff, workers, and their family members.

  • Legislative compliance: According to the explanatory note, these changes are being aligned with the requirements of the updated 2025 Federal Law “On Civil Defense”.

Reports and discussions on a new wave of mobilization

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and several Western sources have warned that the rate of contract soldier recruitment in Russia is failing to compensate for losses at the front. Western analysts estimate that the total number of dead and wounded at the front has reached 1.4 million people.

Industry experts and independent media (Verstka, Vazhnye Istorii) highlight the following specific aspects:

  • Economic and political factors: The Washington Post sources indicate that several European officials do not rule out the possibility of a new mobilization being announced after the State Duma elections if high losses at the front persist.

  • Rumors and training grounds: Reports have circulated on social networks and military Telegram channels about a potential call-up of up to 1.2 million people in the fall (by October). Sources claim that the Ministry of Defense is preparing training grounds to receive new recruits.

  • Activities of military commissariats: Human rights activists note an increase in cases where citizens summoned to “update their information” are being issued mobilization instructions. Military commissariats are building a database of candidates for a potential call-up.

Reuters sources emphasize: The Russian leadership is preparing to further escalate combat operations in response to strikes launched by Ukraine deep inside the country.

Summary of Rosgvardiya’s updated regulations

Indicator / Direction

Previous status

After new amendments

Document basis

2018 internal order

Aligned with the 2025 Law “On Civil Defense”

Protection conditions

Military conflicts and emergencies

Threats during mobilization, martial law, and wartime

Evacuation subjects

Civilian staff and family members

Military personnel, civilian staff, and family members

Main goal

Ensuring general safety

Advance preparation for mobilization-era threats

RosgvardiyaZamin.uzRussiaWashington PostInstitute for the Study of War
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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