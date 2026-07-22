Jeff Bezos could become a Liverpool shareholder: One of the world's richest men in talks

Liverpool, one of the most prestigious clubs in the Premier League, is on the verge of major financial changes. Amazon founder and one of the world's wealthiest individuals, Jeff Bezos, is expected to join a consortium aimed at acquiring shares in the Merseyside club. If this deal goes through, the club's financial power will undoubtedly reach a new level. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information from Sky Sports, negotiations with Jeff Bezos are being led by a group of investors headed by former Queens Park Rangers co-owner Amit Bhatia. Bezos, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $257 billion, is currently the fourth-richest person in the world. His entry into the football world could be a historic event not only for Liverpool but for English football as a whole.

Investment details and the role of Amit Bhatia

The project initiator, Amit Bhatia, is the son-in-law of renowned steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. He recently sold his stake in Queens Park Rangers to focus his attention on the top-flight club Liverpool. The group led by Bhatia has already hired advisors for a strategic partnership with Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

FSG, led by Liverpool owner John W. Henry, has long signaled its readiness to attract external investment. These funds are necessary to cover the club's bank debts and develop infrastructure. Specifically, projects such as the expansion of Anfield stadium and the modernization of the AXA Training Centre are being implemented through such investments.

The club's market value and future

According to estimates by the Financial Times, the total value of Liverpool FC could exceed $6 billion (approximately £4.5 billion) as part of this deal. These figures once again prove the high prestige of the club in the global football market. Although Jeff Bezos' final consent to this proposal has not yet been obtained, negotiations are proceeding rapidly.

Experts believe that the Amazon founder's entry into the club's structure will allow Liverpool to compete on equal terms with financially powerful teams like Manchester City and Newcastle United. Currently, the team is fighting for top spots in the Premier League, and new investors could play a crucial role in strengthening the squad.

According to Goal.com, the expected deal is likely to be similar to the agreement reached with Dynasty Equity in 2023. At that time, FSG sold a small minority stake in the club for £164 million. This upcoming deal, however, differs fundamentally from previous ones in its scale and the prestige of its participants.