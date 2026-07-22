96-year-old food blogger enters Guinness World Records and amazes everyone

96-year-old Eileen Chin, living in the USA, has become the world's oldest food blogger showcasing cooking recipes Guinness World Recordsas recognized by the Pravilamag publication reported.

For the past three years, Eileen Chin has been regularly posting videos on social media showing the process of preparing various dishes in collaboration with her grandson, Luke Wong. Instead of inventing new recipes, she uses a yellowed cookbook she has kept for years, presenting traditional dishes to a modern audience.

Originally born in Jamaica, Eileen Chin's blog mainly features dishes characteristic of the country's national cuisine. At the same time, she shares various soups, desserts, and delicious homemade recipes with her viewers. In her videos, her frequent use of the Jamaican phrase “Mi rahtid!” (“Oh my God!”) has become her signature style.

“It brings me great joy to pass on the many years of experience and knowledge I have gathered in the culinary field to the next generation,” says Eileen Chin.

She first started cooking at the age of 5. Later, this interest turned into a family activity and then a business. In the 1950s, she opened a bakery with her husband in St. Mary, Jamaica, and later moved to Miami, USA.

Today, Eileen Chin's pages on various social media platforms have a total of over 3 million subscribers. In March 2026, at the age of 96 years and 89 days,she was officially entered into the Guinness World Recordsas the world's oldest food blogger. Her work proves once again that age is not a limit and that one can achieve success with a favorite hobby at any age.