As a result of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wildberries logistics centers located in the Russian cities of Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk, seller losses could amount to 100–120 billion rubles. could amount to.

Zamin.uz Forbes reports on the details of the incident, the scale of the damage, and the reactions of the parties, citing the publication.

120 billion rubles in damage and a logistics crisis

Leading analyst at the Data Insight research agency Sergey Semkonoted that the 100–120 billion ruble figure only covers the valuation of sellers' inventory in the warehouses. This does not include damages to buildings, sorting lines, IT infrastructure, and losses caused by logistics disruptions.

For comparison: Previously, a fire at the Shushary warehouse destroyed nearly 35 billion rubles worth of goods across 112,000 square meters.

Infrastructure share: The total area of the warehouses in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk is 270,000 square meters. This accounts for approximately 5 percent of Wildberries' entire warehouse infrastructure.

Impact zone: These facilities provided product delivery to the Krasnodar and Stavropol territories, the Rostov region, North Caucasian republics, and Crimea.

Main risk: Centers in Volgograd, Voronezh, Adygea, Pyatigorsk, and other districts may absorb part of the flow, but these two large facilities cannot be quickly replaced. This will lead to longer delivery times and a sharp increase in logistics costs.

Attack details and casualties

Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim (ranked 23rd in the 2026 Forbes list with a net worth of $8.1 billion) announced that the warehouses were attacked on the night of July 22 and that operations at the facilities have been suspended.

Krasnodar Territory: Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported that 10 people were injured at the warehouse in Krasnodar. In Armavir, drone debris caused 1 employee to die and a fire broke out at an oil depot.

Stavropol Territory: Governor Vladimir Vladimirov stated that 5 people were injured in the attack on the Nevinnomyssk warehouse.

Reactions of the parties

Ukraine's position:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed these attacks. He claimed that Wildberries warehouses were allegedly “used to supply the Russian army with components, navigation equipment, and gear for drones”.

Russia's position:

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov rejected these claims, emphasizing that Wildberries warehouses are not used for military purposes and that Ukraine continues to attack civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Chronicle of July attacks on Wildberries warehouses