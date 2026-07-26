Jermain Defoe stops attending training: English legend sacked by Woking

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur star Jermain Defoe has brought a disappointing end to the first major step of his coaching career. The management of National League side Woking announced the premature termination of their contract with the 41-year-old specialist. The dismissal is attributed to the coach's irresponsible approach to his professional duties. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The club's board of directors accuses Defoe not only of poor results but also of a blatant breach of discipline. According to Woking's Director of Football Jody Brown, the former striker stopped showing up for team training in recent weeks and refused to provide requested reports to the management. This collaboration, which lasted only four months, ended amid serious internal discontent at the club.

Irresponsibility and player complaints

According to Jody Brown, the decision to appoint Defoe was his personal initiative, but over time the situation got out of control. A statement published on the official club website says that not only the management, but also the players and technical staff expressed concern over the coach's fading enthusiasm, which negatively affected the atmosphere within the team.

The climax of the situation occurred during a crucial meeting scheduled for pre-season preparations. Neither Jermain Defoe nor his assistant showed up for the gathering, which was attended by directors, the head of operations, and the coaching staff. On that same day, they were nowhere to be seen during the planned training session, which was the final straw for the management's patience.

Defoe's reaction: Two different perspectives

Jermain Defoe, however, rejects the club management's accusations and views the reality differently. He stated that certain internal club circumstances and behind-the-scenes processes made it impossible for him to continue his work. The former player noted that he believed in the project he started and is proud of the work accomplished in such a short time.

"Unfortunately, due to the circumstances that arose, it was impossible to remain in this position. I felt we were building something special at the club," Defoe added. However, he did not specify exactly what "circumstances" he was referring to. Currently, Woking is urgently searching for a new head manager ahead of the new season.

For context, Jermain Defoe left an indelible mark on the English Premier League during his playing career. Having played for teams like Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, and Sunderland, he ranks among the top goalscorers in league history. However, his managerial debut did not turn out as bright as expected.