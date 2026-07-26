15 million euro demand: Vinicius and Real Madrid talks stalled

Vinicius Junior's future at Real Madrid has once again been cast into serious doubt. Both parties want to reach a new agreement, but the Brazilian player's demands regarding salary and a special bonus have brought negotiations to a critical turning point.

Agents arriving in Madrid are expected to discuss two major issues simultaneously. One is Vinicius's destiny, and the other is a potential transfer that could bring a new competitor to Real Madrid's attacking line.

The main dispute is over money

According to reports, Real Madrid and Vinicius's representatives have not yet reached a consensus on extending the contract. The club wants to keep the player, but is not ready to fully accept his financial demands.

The 26-year-old forward's interests are represented by the Roc Nation Sports agency. Agency representatives are expected to arrive in Madrid on Monday to hold a new round of talks with the club's management.

The main issue in the negotiations is not the duration of the contract, but the total amount of income Vinicius will receive.

Vinicius is asking for a special 15 million euro bonus

The player's side is demanding that a "loyalty bonus" be included in the new deal. Accordingly, if Vinicius spends the entire duration of his contract at Real Madrid, he should receive an additional 15 million euros at the end.

This payment is separate from his regular salary and performance-based bonuses. Real Madrid's management is taking into account that such a clause could also affect future negotiations with other players.

A salary close to Mbappe's was also demanded

Vinicius's representatives want the Brazilian star's total income to be close to that of Kylian Mbappe.

Sources state that a financial package of approximately 30 million euros per season before taxes is being requested for the player. This sum reportedly includes his base salary, bonuses, and payments related to the contract extension.

Real Madrid, for its part, is in no rush to accept such a demand, which could disrupt the balance in the wage structure.

Diomande transfer will also be discussed in the same meeting

The visit of Roc Nation representatives to Madrid is not expected to be limited solely to the Vinicius issue. The agency also represents RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

Real Madrid has intensified negotiations to secure the young winger. Therefore, Vinicius's new contract and the Diomande transfer could be discussed simultaneously during the meeting with the agency.

This situation raises various speculations: is Diomande a separate transfer for the future, or is the club preparing in advance for Vinicius's potential departure?

So far, there is no official information confirming that these two issues are directly linked.

Real Madrid is racing against time

Vinicius's current contract expires in the summer of 2027. If an agreement is not reached in the coming months, the player will get closer to free agent status by the end of the season.

In this scenario, Real Madrid is left with three main paths:

move closer to the player's demands and extend the contract;

sell him for a hefty sum in the summer transfer window;

risk losing him for free in 2027 without an agreement.

The prolonged negotiations have also heightened the interest of major English clubs. In particular, it has been reported that Arsenal is monitoring the situation, while Liverpool is taking into account the possibility of the player becoming a free agent.

22 goals were not enough to fully convince the club

In the 2025/26 season, Vinicius played 53 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 22 goals and providing 9 assists.

Despite this, the team finished second in the Spanish championship behind Barcelona. The Catalans had secured the title early after a victory over Real Madrid.

Although his individual statistics are high, a trophyless season may be forcing club management to act more cautiously regarding a massive contract.

A decisive meeting is approaching

Vinicius has won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid and has become one of the team's main players in recent years. However, in modern football, historical services do not automatically settle all the numbers on the contract table.

Now, all attention will be focused on the meeting between Roc Nation and Real Madrid's management. If the parties fail to reach a compromise on financial matters, the situation around Vinicius could turn from a routine contract negotiation into one of the summer's biggest transfer sagas.

Do you think Real Madrid should accept Vinicius's demands, or would it be better to sell him if a massive offer comes in?