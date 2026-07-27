Mourinho decides the fate of five players at Real Madrid...

The second era of José Mourinho at Real Madrid could begin with major squad changes. According to AS, the club is re-evaluating the futures of at least five players, with three of them likely to leave the team soon.

However, not all players are ready to say goodbye to the Santiago Bernabéu. Some want to change Mourinho's mind and fight for a spot in the starting lineup until the end.

Mourinho wants more changes in the squad

Real Madrid officially appointed José Mourinho as head coach on June 11, 2026. The Portuguese specialist signed a contract running until the summer of 2029.

According to AS on July 26, the Madrid club's summer transfer business is not over yet. Mourinho wants to build a fast, vertical, and physically strong team, so further departures are expected.

Players whose futures are currently being discussed:

Raúl Asencio;

Gonzalo García;

Franco Mastantuono;

Brahim Díaz;

Eduardo Camavinga.

Not all of them are in the same situation: some may be sold, another loaned out, and the rest will fight for their place in the team.

Asencio's chances of staying are very low

Raúl Asencio participated in Mourinho's initial training sessions and is trying to turn the situation around in his favor. However, AS sources rate the probability of him staying at Real Madrid as low.

Asencio wants to convince Mourinho, but a different scenario regarding his future prevails within the club.

According to the publication, the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has already started looking for a new team for him. No concrete information on potential clubs and the transfer fee has been provided yet.

The situation for Asencio is also complicated by fierce competition in the defensive line. He must prove himself in a short time ahead of the new season to fit into Mourinho's plans.

Gonzalo to be sold, Mastantuono could leave on loan

According to the latest report from AS, Gonzalo García and Franco Mastantuono are aware that the probability of them leaving the team is high.

Gonzalo is expected to be sold on a permanent transfer, while Mastantuono is likely to be loaned out for a season to gain regular playing time.

English club Fulham has shown interest in both players:

Player Expected outcome Gonzalo García Permanent transfer Franco Mastantuono One-season loan

Fulham is preparing an offer to sign Gonzalo. As for Mastantuono, a simple loan option is being discussed. Real Madrid does not want to lose control over the 18-year-old Argentine player.

The role of former Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa could be crucial in Gonzalo's departure. He knows the player well from the academy and the first team and is interested in taking him to Fulham.

Competition for Mastantuono has become extremely fierce

Mastantuono's main problem is the high level of competition in the right-winger and attacking midfielder positions where he operates.

In this area, he has to fight for minutes with players like Arda Güler, Brahim Díaz, and Rodrygo. According to AS, Real Madrid still believes in his potential, but a loan is seen as the most logical solution for him to play regularly.

However, a loan also carries risks: if the player does not get the expected minutes at his new club, his development could stall again. Therefore, Real Madrid is expected to choose his next destination very carefully.

Camavinga and Brahim do not want to leave

Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Díaz might not be seen among Mourinho's most vital players for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, both players have expressed their intention to stay at Real Madrid.

Camavinga's performances last season raised questions within the club. AS previously reported that Real Madrid could consider selling him if a suitable offer arrived. However, the French midfielder has shown no interest in moving to another club.

Brahim is in a similar position. Although he is not considered an undisputed starter, he has shown no intention of leaving the club.

Both players share the same plan: stay, convince Mourinho, and fight for the starting XI.

This situation could complicate the transfer process for Real Madrid. Even if the club wants to sell a player, the deal cannot go through without his consent.

Why does Real Madrid want to trim the squad?

Mourinho wants not only to reduce the number of players but also to change the balance of the squad.

According to AS, the club must part ways with certain players before bringing in new ones. Competition, especially in midfield, has intensified, making it almost impossible to give everyone enough playing time.

At the same time, Mourinho wants to build a team with the following qualities:

quick transition from defense to attack;

high physical fitness;

vertical football with fewer passes;

fierce competition between positions;

precise performers for every role.

Therefore, big names or youth prospect statuses will not guarantee a spot for players who do not fit the new coach's demands.

No departures have been officially confirmed yet

Although AS reported that the departures of Gonzalo and Mastantuono are imminent, Real Madrid has not yet officially announced the transfer or loan of any of these three players.

This is an important distinction: club plans and media reports do not mean a deal is signed yet.

An official offer from a buyer for Gonzalo, the right loan project for Mastantuono, and a satisfactory option for Asencio must be found.

Mourinho's first big test has begun

José Mourinho is starting his second spell at Real Madrid not only with tactical changes but also with difficult personnel decisions.

The departures of Gonzalo and Mastantuono could clear space in the squad. Asencio's fate depends on whether he can convince the coach in a short time. Meanwhile, Camavinga and Brahim are ready to fight to stay in Madrid.

Now the biggest intrigue is: to whom will Mourinho give a second chance, and for whom will the doors of Real Madrid close this summer?