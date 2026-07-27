Tension at Barcelona: Will Ferran Torres move to PSG?

·72·Sport
Tension at Barcelona: Will Ferran Torres move to PSG?

The future of Ferran Torres at Barcelona, who became one of the brightest stars of the 2026 World Cup and the past season, remains in doubt. Although the 26-year-old forward's current contract with the Catalan club runs until June 2027, doubts have emerged ahead of upcoming negotiations with the management.

Zamin.uz The transfer drama caused by Barca's salary cap, Luis Enrique's pursuit, and the Julián Álvarez factor provides the following details.

1. 2026 World Cup and a phenomenal season at Barca

Ferran Torres reached peak form during the 2025/26 season. He became a true leader not only at the Catalan club but also for the Spain national team.

  • Triumph with the national team: Scored a goal in the 2026 World Cup final and won the Man of the Match award for the final.

  • Zarra Trophy winner: Played 49 matches throughout the season, contributing 21 goals and 3 assists. Scoring 16 goals in La Liga, he shared the Zarra Trophy with teammate Lamine Yamal.

2. Salary cap and PSG's generous offer

Although Hansi Flick and the club management highly appreciate the player's efforts, Barcelona's financial capabilities are limited.

  • Salary limit: Due to strict wage limits and overall budget constraints, the club cannot offer Torres a significantly higher salary. In addition, the remaining €8 million payment from the 2022 agreement with Manchester City must also be settled.

  • The Luis Enrique factor: Paris Saint-Germain and Luis Enrique personally are very keen to see the Spanish forward in their team. PSG is ready to offer lucrative financial terms that the Catalan club cannot match.

Ferran Torres's stats and contract details in the 2025/26 season

Metric / Aspect

Value / Detail

Total appearances (Season)

49 matches

Goals + Assists

21 goals + 3 assists

Zarra Trophy (La Liga)

16 goals (tied with Lamine Yamal)

2026 World Cup achievement

Goal in the final, Man of the Match in the final

Current contract duration

Until June 2027

Main interested club

PSG (Paris)

3. Why is Torres upset? Julián Álvarez factor

The Barcelona management is not fully convinced of Torres's eagerness to extend his contract. The main reason for this is the player's dissatisfaction with club policy.

Competition and lack of recognition:

Torres is hurt by the fact that Barcelona is looking for a new center-forward in the transfer market and sees Julián Álvarezas their main target. Despite having a fantastic season, he feels his level and potential as a striker are not sufficiently recognized by the club.

The club will by no means allow Torres to leave for free (as a free agent) in 2027. If a new agreement is not reached in upcoming negotiations, Barcelona could sell him for a hefty fee as early as this summer.

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Do you think Barcelona should keep Ferran Torres, or sell him to PSG and bring in Julián Álvarez? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Ferran TorresBarcelonaParis Saint-GermainLuis EnriqueManchester City
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