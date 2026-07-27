The official Premier League page published a video featuring the most impressive moments of «Manchester City» defender Abdukodir Khusanov». The league described the Uzbek player's ability to chase down opponents in a single sentence: «Abdukodir Khusanov — lightning fast».

This is not just a regular social media post. In a short time, Khusanov has broken into the starting lineup of one of the world's most demanding championships, and one of his greatest weapons has now been specially recognized by the Premier League itself.

The video showcased Khusanov's main weapon

The video clip shared by the Premier League page captures Khusanov chasing down opposing forwards over long distances, neutralizing dangerous counterattacks, and correcting defensive errors through sheer pace.

A lightning bolt emoji was added to the post, emphasizing the player's greatest strength.

Khusanov's speed doesn't just give him the upper hand in duels — it also allows «Manchester City» to maintain a high defensive line.

Pep Guardiola has also repeatedly described the Uzbek player as «very fast». According to the coach, the club chose Khusanov precisely for his ability to stop opponent counterattacks. The City coaching staff has also highly rated his ability to read the situation and make correct decisions, apart from his pure speed.

Speed has become a serious problem for opponents

In modern football, speed is not just an extra advantage for a center-back. Especially in a team like «Manchester City» that attacks with numbers and positions its defensive line high up the pitch, this attribute is crucial.

Khusanov's speed allows him to:

track down opponent counterattacks;

defend against speedy wingers;

cut out long balls played over the defense;

quickly close down space in one-on-one situations;

cover for his teammates' mistakes.

The official seasonal review of «Manchester City» also highlighted that Khusanov's physical strength, speed, courage, and determination in duels have made him a fan favorite and a key starter.

37 Matches and the First Two Major Trophies in England

Abdukodir Khusanov made 37 appearances in all competitions for «Manchester City» during the 2025/26 season. He played a total of 2,817 minutes on the pitch, though he did not register a goal or an assist.

A defender's effectiveness cannot be measured by goals alone. Khusanov became a vital figure in the team's defense during the second half of the season, making a major contribution to victories in the FA Cup and League Cup.

He was named «Manchester City»'s Player of the Month in January and March. He also made the final shortlist for the club's Player of the Season award at the end of the campaign.

These numbers show that Khusanov is no longer just a promising young player, but a reliable defender trusted in high-stakes matches.

A Rapid Rise from «Lens» to Manchester

Khusanov joined «Manchester City» in January 2025 from French club «Lens». The Manchester club did not officially disclose the transfer fee, but British media estimated the deal at £33.6 million — roughly €40 million at the time.

The Uzbek defender's start in England was not easy. After a mistake in his debut against «Chelsea», he faced immense pressure.

However, Khusanov turned the situation around in a short time. He won over the fans' trust with his speed, strong duels, and fighting spirit. The journey from a debut mistake to the starting lineup also demonstrated his mental resilience.

The World Cup Was Tough for the Team

Abdukodir Khusanov made a historic debut with the Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup.

However, the tournament was unsuccessful for the national team. Uzbekistan failed to reach the knockouts, losing to Colombia (1:3), Portugal (0:5), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1:3) in the group stage. In the final FIFA classification, Uzbekistan ranked 46th.

Despite the team result falling short of expectations, Khusanov's physical attributes and speed caught attention throughout the tournament. He stood out by chasing down opponents over large distances and stopping high-tempo attacks.

«City» Made a Decision Regarding Khusanov's Future

Khusanov's development convinced the «Manchester City» management as well. In July 2026, the club announced the signing of a new five-year contract with the player, keeping him in Manchester until 2031.

According to the club, Khusanov appeared in 16 of the Premier League's last 19 matches. His central defensive partnership with Marc Guéhi played an important role in the team's results at the end of the season.

This contract means the club sees Khusanov not as a short-term project, but as one of the main pillars of their future defense.

Recognition Comes with High Demands

The Premier League page video is another important milestone of recognition for Uzbek football. However, this does not mean Khusanov's development process is complete.

He still needs to improve on ball-playing, positioning, initiating attacks through passing, and minimizing unnecessary risks. Speed helps fix mistakes, but at the highest level, the best defenders learn to avoid making mistakes in the first place.

One thing is certain for now: the Premier League has taken notice of Khusanov. While Guardiola previously praised his speed, the league's official page has now showcased that exact trait to millions of fans.

Abdukodir's journey in England is just beginning. And opponents already know one truth: it is not easy to outrun Khusanov.