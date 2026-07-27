City Without Guardiola: Is There a Threat to Abdukodir Khusanov's Future?

·99·Sport
City Without Guardiola: Is There a Threat to Abdukodir Khusanov's Future?

Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov's quick adaptation to English football and becoming one of the key figures for 'Manchester City' was immensely helped by Pep Guardiola. However, following the famous Spanish manager's departure from the Citizens, various questions arose regarding the Uzbek player's future at the club.

Zamin.uz Zamin.uz presents an analysis of how Guardiola's departure will affect Khusanov's career and a well-known Russian expert's take on the matter.

1. The Guardiola Factor and a New Era at City

It was known that Pep Guardiola paid special attention to the Uzbek defender after his move to England, working with him individually and supporting him tactically and physically. Nevertheless, the experienced manager decided to leave Manchester at the end of last season despite having a valid contract with the club.

The manager's unexpected departure initiated a rebuilding period at the team and raised concerns among many fans regarding Khusanov's place in the squad.

2. Aleksandr Troitskiy: 'Nothing Threatens Khusanov's Status'

Addressing these concerns, well-known Russian sports journalist and expert Aleksandr Troitskiy emphasized that Guardiola's departure would not negatively impact Abdukodir's position at the club.

From Aleksandr Troitskiy's statement:

'Abdukodir Khusanov signed a new contract with "Manchester City" until 2031. This showed that Guardiola's departure will not affect Khusanov. Abdukodir remains a top-tier player under any circumstances."

Abdukodir Khusanov's Statistics at Manchester City

Aspects

Details and Metrics

Time of joining the club

January 2025

Current contract duration

Until June 2031 (extended)

Number of appearances

37 matches (across all competitions)

Trophies won

FA Cup and EFL Cup

New Head Coach

Enzo Maresca

National Team

Participant of the 2026 World Cup

3. New Season Under Maresca and 2026 World Cup Experience

Defending the colors of Manchester City since January 2025, Khusanov made 37 appearances in various competitions last season, winning his first major club trophies—the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Having concluded a rich and challenging season with participation in the 2026 World Cup, the 22-year-old central defender is currently preparing for the new season under the team's new head coach, Enzo Maresca . The new long-term contract is evidence of the club's high confidence in the Uzbek player.

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Pep GuardiolaAbdukodir KhusanovManchester CityEnzo MarescaAlexander Troitsky
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