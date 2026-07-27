AI tools are secretly recording conversations without warning

The rapid integration of modern AI tools into daily life allows users to automatically record and analyze communication, but this process is often carried out without the knowledge of the interlocutors. According to The Wall Street Journal, because the background recording function has become extremely easy to use, these technologies are now widely applied not only in business meetings but also in personal communication. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In particular, the Granola service, which raised USD 125 million this year and is valued at USD 1.5 billion, records audio directly through the device's microphone. It does not join the call as a separate participant, meaning no visible bot appears in the chat and no automatic notification is sent. This approach contrasts sharply with traditional video conferencing services.

Privacy and confidentiality risks

Concerns are mounting as users begin applying the capabilities of new technologies outside the workplace. In an interview with the publication, Yuzu Labs founder Emm Chang stated that she records initial meetings and then sends their transcripts to Claude for analysis. Additionally, other users have reported recording doctor visits, therapy sessions, and hangouts with friends without warning their interlocutors.

In 11 US states, including California, Florida, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, recording a conversation without the consent of all participants is illegal and can lead to criminal liability in some cases. This issue is also impacting the corporate environment.

Legal risks and cognitive consequences

Company executives and cybersecurity experts warn that such unobtrusive "AI stenographers" can pose serious legal risks. For instance, cases have been identified where recording tools failed to turn off even after official video meetings ended, capturing employees' informal conversations.

Beyond privacy issues, researchers are also studying other negative impacts of AI-driven note-taking. Studies focusing on cognitive load reduction show that over-reliance on such technologies leads to a decline in independent information processing and critical thinking skills.