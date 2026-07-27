Guardiola is not the solution: Redknapp warns England

Although the England national team won bronze at the 2026 World Cup, a new debate has emerged regarding the future of the country's football. Harry Redknapp believes that bringing in Pep Guardiola as head coach does not automatically guarantee trophies — the core problem lies much deeper.

The former manager urged the Football Association to stop chasing big names and instead support Thomas Tuchel and reform the youth development system.

“Pep is not a magic wand”

In an interview with The Sun, Redknapp Guardiola's tactical prowess was highly praised. However, he stated he does not believe that hiring him for the England team would instantly solve all problems.

“Everyone thinks Pep is some kind of magic wand in football. He is, without a doubt, a tactical genius.”

Redknapp emphasized that appointing a great manager alone is not enough to win a major tournament. Success in a national team depends not only on the manager's reputation but also on the quality of players the country produces.

Clubs have money, but national teams have limited choices

Redknapp highlighted the major difference between working at a club and a national team.

In club football, Guardiola had the ability to buy the necessary players for specific positions in the transfer market. In a national team, a manager only works with players who are citizens of that country and available for selection.

“In international football, there is no checkbook and no transfer window. You work with whoever your country produces.”

Therefore, Redknapp believes England's long-term success depends not on attracting one famous manager, but on improving the quality of youth development.

The Italian scenario is a warning for England

Redknapp cited Italy as the most serious cautionary tale for England.

Four-time world champions Italy failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after missing out on the 2018 and 2022 tournaments. A penalty shootout loss in the playoff final against Bosnia and Herzegovina left the Italians out of their third consecutive World Cup.

Redknapp noted that in England, the path for local talents to reach the first team is becoming increasingly difficult.

He believes that because Premier League clubs rely more on buying ready-made foreign players, academy graduates are not given enough opportunities.

What changes did Redknapp propose?

The former manager proposed the idea of introducing rules that force Premier League clubs to field a certain number of English players.

He cited his time at West Ham as an example, noting that the system produced players like Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole, Jermain Defoe, and Glen Johnson.

Redknapp also criticized modern academies for becoming overly closed and “sterile” environments. In his view, youth players should observe first-team players closely, feel the competition of adult football, and gain practical experience earlier.

Does England need an English manager?

Redknapp reiterated his traditional view that the national team should be led by a domestic specialist whenever possible.

He mentioned Eddie Howe as a strong candidate and added that former players like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard need to be given more trust to develop as managers.

However, Redknapp’s main call is not to replace Tuchel right now. On the contrary, he emphasized that full trust should be placed in the current head coach.

Tuchel achieved a historic result with England

Under Thomas Tuchel, England reached the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. After losing 1-2 to Argentina, the team defeated France 6-4 in the third-place play-off.

This was England's best World Cup result since the 1966 triumph and their highest achievement in a tournament held abroad.

Tuchel's initial contract was set until the 2026 World Cup. However, the Football Association extended the agreement until the end of Euro 2028 in February 2026.

“Let's stop chasing Pep. Let's fully support Tuchel and fix the youth system,” said Redknapp.

The main problem is bigger than one manager

England currently has players capable of winning a major tournament. The third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup showed that the team is among the world's elite.

However, Redknapp's warning is focused on the future: who will come after the current star generation?

Guardiola could tactically strengthen the team. But even he cannot buy a non-existent defender or striker from the transfer market. There is no “add new player” button in a national team — life is not a FIFA game.

Therefore, the main task for England is not to wait for Pep, but to protect the system that produces local players and managers. Otherwise, the team that is close to a trophy today could be watching the World Cup from home tomorrow, like Italy.