Vivo X300e Launched: 7200 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Vivo, one of China's leading technology brands, continues to expand its new flagship lineup. According to ixbt.com, the company has officially introduced the Vivo X300e smartphone in the domestic market, combining high performance and advanced technologies. This device is the fifth model in its series, drawing attention with its advanced features and modern design, reports Ixbt.com .

The new smartphone is equipped with the powerful latest-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. This hardware ensures that even the heaviest tasks are handled effortlessly, providing high speed in modern games and resource-intensive applications. OriginOS 6, based on the modern Android 16 operating system, has been chosen as the software.

Display and Durability

On the front, the device features a high-quality 6.59-inch AMOLED display supporting a resolution of 2750 x 1260 pixels. The 144 Hz screen refresh rate guarantees extremely smooth visuals. Additionally, the highly sensitive ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded under the screen is highlighted to work perfectly even with wet hands.

The smartphone body features IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance standards, indicating extreme durability. The thickness of the body ranges from 7.79 to 7.99 mm depending on the version, and the weight is between 199.5 and 203 g. Buyers can choose from three attractive colors: Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Sunlight Orange.

Impressive Battery and Optics

Adapting to technological market demands, the Vivo X300e is equipped with a massive 7200 mAh battery. 90W fast charging technology is available to top up the battery in a short time. The device also features an internal vapor chamber cooling system for effective heat dissipation, ensuring stable performance during long workloads.

Optics are also developed at a high level, including the following modules:

Sony IMX921 primary 50 MP module with optical image stabilization (OIS)

50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope module with 3x optical zoom and OIS

8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera

50 MP front camera with autofocus

All three main cameras are capable of recording video in 4K format. Additional features include stereo speakers, an NFC module, an infrared blaster, as well as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity technologies.

In the Chinese market, the price of the Vivo X300e depends on the memory configuration. The base version with 12 GB RAM and 270 GB storage is priced at 4799 yuan (approx. 710 USD). The 12 GB and 512 GB variant goes on sale for 5299 yuan (approx. 780 USD).