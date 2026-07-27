Salah Close to Beşiktaş: Club Awaiting Final Answer

The decisive hours for Mohamed Salah's move to Beşiktaş may have begun. The Turkish press suggests that the Egyptian star's transfer could be announced today, but according to the club's latest official stance, the deal is not yet fully finalized.

Beşiktaş has submitted its final offer to Salah and his representatives. Now, the Istanbul club is awaiting the player's final answer—which is the main intrigue behind this blockbuster transfer.

Kits are ready, but the contract is yet to be signed

According to information shared by journalist Atakan Kurt, Beşiktaş has nearly completed organizational preparations to welcome Salah.

The reports mention the following plans:

Preparing kits printed with Salah's surname;

A ceremonial welcoming event at the airport;

Transporting the player to the stadium in a special vehicle;

Signing the contract in front of fans;

Announcing the transfer through a grand presentation.

However, preparing a kit or planning a ceremony does not mean a contract has been signed. Club President Serdal Adali stated that a final official offer was sent to Salah's camp on July 25, and a response is expected within a short period.

Beşiktaş Improves Terms in Final Offer

According to Turkish media reports, negotiations initially faced a serious roadblock due to high commission demands from the player's representative.

Serdal Adali stated that Salah initially agreed to the transfer, but after news broke in the press, the agent's financial demands sharply increased. The club president emphasized that an approximately 35% commission demand was unacceptable.

In subsequent talks, it was reported that the gap between the parties narrowed. Some sources write that the agent lowered the commission demand and Beşiktaş submitted an improved final offer. However, the exact financial terms of the contract have not been officially confirmed by the club.

How Much Salary Was Offered to Salah?

Contrasting figures are being cited in the Turkish press.

Condition Media Claim Contract Duration 1+1 or 2 years Annual Guaranteed Salary €12–15 million Bonuses Up to €4 million Total Two-Year Cost Over €40 million

Recent reports claim Salah has been offered a guaranteed salary of €15 million per year plus performance-related bonuses. However, these figures are currently just media reports and will not be considered final until an official contract is announced.

Does Salah Himself Agree to the Transfer?

According to the club president, Salah spoke with Beşiktaş head coach Vincenzo Italiano and the sports management, initially giving a positive response to the idea of moving to Istanbul.

However, the player's agent, Ramy Abbas, previously wrote that he does not yet know where Salah will play next season, casting doubt on reports that the transfer is complete. Therefore, an important gap remains between a verbal agreement and a signed contract.

In the current situation, it is too early to say 'Salah has become a Beşiktaş player.' The accurate description is that the club has sent an offer and is awaiting a final answer.

Why Is Beşiktaş Taking a Huge Risk for Salah?

At 34 years old, Salah is a free agent who commands no transfer fee. However, high wages, bonuses, image rights, and agent commissions could bring the total cost of the deal to a massive sum.

Nevertheless, for Beşiktaş, this transfer holds immense importance in several directions:

Drastically increasing the team's attacking potential;

Elevating the club's prestige on the international stage;

Attracting new sponsors and commercial deals;

Boosting shirt sales and social media audience;

Sending a strong signal to rivals in the Turkish championship.

Beşiktaş has already signed Leandro Trossardfrom Arsenal. The arrival of Salah as well could turn the club's summer transfer campaign into one of the most sensational periods in Turkish football history. The signing of Trossard has been confirmed by the clubs.

What Legacy Did Salah Leave at Liverpool?

Liverpool officially announced in March that Salah would leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season. Playing in England for nine years, the Egyptian forward won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and other major honors.

Ahead of his final game for the club, he had 441 appearances and 257 goals to his name. This record makes Salah one of the greatest goalscorers in Liverpool history.

Consequently, any news about his next club generates immense interest throughout the football world. Beşiktaş, meanwhile, offers Salah the chance to stay in Europe and become the undisputed leader of the team.

When Might the Official Announcement Be Made?

Atakan Kurt states that the transfer could be announced as early as today. Other Turkish sources have reported that Salah and his representatives have been given a short deadline to make a final decision.

Currently, there are three main scenarios:

Salah accepts the offer and Beşiktaş officially announces the transfer. Further negotiations are held regarding financial matters. The parties fail to reach an agreement and Salah considers other offers.

Based on current information, the transfer is much closer than before. But the deal cannot be considered finalized until the airport welcoming ceremony begins or an official club statement is released.

Main Conclusion

Beşiktaş has taken a serious step to secure Mohamed Salah and sent its final offer to the player's camp. The Turkish press writes that kits and a presentation ceremony are being prepared.

However, the most important thing—Salah's signature—is currently missing. Therefore, describing the situation as 'Salah's final decision is awaited' rather than 'the transfer is officially done' is much closer to reality.

If the Egyptian star gives his approval, Beşiktaş could pull off one of the biggest transfers not only of the summer, but in the history of Turkish football.