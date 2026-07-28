Man City Legend Moves to Serie A: John Stones to Join Inter

·60·Sport
Man City Legend Moves to Serie A: John Stones to Join Inter

«Manchester City» after playing successfully for 10 years and becoming a free agent upon the expiration of his contract, English defender John Stones is very close to continuing his career in Italy. The experienced footballer has reached a verbal agreement with Milan club «Inter».

Zamin.uz citing the football world's most reliable insider Fabrizio Romano, presents the financial and contractual details of this sensational transfer.

1. Two-year contract and 4 million euro salary

The management of the Italian «Nerazzurri» club preferred to sign the experienced center-back as a free agent (for free). The parties have agreed on all key terms of the future cooperation.

From insider Fabrizio Romano's report:

«The parties have reached a full agreement on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old defender's annual salary at «Inter» will be approximately 4 million euros

2. Medical examination and official announcement expected

John Stones is scheduled to visit Milan in the coming days. There, the player will undergo a medical examination and officially sign the contract.

This transfer is considered a very convenient opportunity for the Milan club to strengthen its defensive line for free with an experienced player who has achieved great success on the international stage.

John Stones' transfer to «Inter» and key figures

Indicator / Aspect

Details

Player

John Stones (32 years old, England)

Former club

«Manchester City» (2016–2026)

New club

«Inter» (Milan, Italy)

Transfer status

Free agent (free)

Contract duration

2 years

Annual salary

~4 million euros

Last season's appearances

9 matches in the Premier League

3. The 10-year period at the «Etihad» has ended

32-year-old John Stones defended the colors of «Manchester City» from 2016 to 2026 and contributed to many of the team's trophies, including historic victories in the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, last season the defender made a total of 9 appearances in the English Premier League due to injuries and high competition, failing to stand out with goals or assists. Now he wants to open a new chapter in his career in Italian Serie A.

Send this important sports and transfer news to your friends!

The summer transfer window in European football is heating up, and major clubs continue to strengthen their squads.

Immediately send this hot article to your friends, colleagues, and groups of Serie A and Premier League fans!

In your opinion, can 32-year-old John Stones quickly adapt to Italian football and become a regular starter for «Inter»? Leave your opinion in the comments!

John StonesManchester CityInterFabrizio RomanoMilan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Andreas Christensen ready to restore his status at BarcelonaAndreas Christensen ready to restore his status at BarcelonaToday, 00:30Big Win for Real: Leganes Crushed in Friendly MatchBig Win for Real: Leganes Crushed in Friendly MatchToday, 00:06Umarali Rahmonaliyev's Sabah Advanced to the Next Round of the Champions LeagueUmarali Rahmonaliyev's Sabah Advanced to the Next Round of the Champions LeagueYesterday, 23:30Neymar could retire: Three possible scenariosNeymar could retire: Three possible scenariosYesterday, 23:12Super League: Hard-Fought Draw in the Valley Derby and a Crucial Win in Urgench!Super League: Hard-Fought Draw in the Valley Derby and a Crucial Win in Urgench!Yesterday, 22:21Super League Round 14. Strike in the 82nd minute: Nasaf snatches victorySuper League Round 14. Strike in the 82nd minute: Nasaf snatches victoryYesterday, 22:19
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans