«Manchester City» after playing successfully for 10 years and becoming a free agent upon the expiration of his contract, English defender John Stones is very close to continuing his career in Italy. The experienced footballer has reached a verbal agreement with Milan club «Inter».

Zamin.uz citing the football world's most reliable insider Fabrizio Romano, presents the financial and contractual details of this sensational transfer.

1. Two-year contract and 4 million euro salary

The management of the Italian «Nerazzurri» club preferred to sign the experienced center-back as a free agent (for free). The parties have agreed on all key terms of the future cooperation.

From insider Fabrizio Romano's report: «The parties have reached a full agreement on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old defender's annual salary at «Inter» will be approximately 4 million euros.»

2. Medical examination and official announcement expected

John Stones is scheduled to visit Milan in the coming days. There, the player will undergo a medical examination and officially sign the contract.

This transfer is considered a very convenient opportunity for the Milan club to strengthen its defensive line for free with an experienced player who has achieved great success on the international stage.

John Stones' transfer to «Inter» and key figures

Indicator / Aspect Details Player John Stones (32 years old, England) Former club «Manchester City» (2016–2026) New club «Inter» (Milan, Italy) Transfer status Free agent (free) Contract duration 2 years Annual salary ~4 million euros Last season's appearances 9 matches in the Premier League

3. The 10-year period at the «Etihad» has ended

32-year-old John Stones defended the colors of «Manchester City» from 2016 to 2026 and contributed to many of the team's trophies, including historic victories in the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, last season the defender made a total of 9 appearances in the English Premier League due to injuries and high competition, failing to stand out with goals or assists. Now he wants to open a new chapter in his career in Italian Serie A.

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In your opinion, can 32-year-old John Stones quickly adapt to Italian football and become a regular starter for «Inter»? Leave your opinion in the comments!