The English club "Manchester City" has officially announced the contract extension of talented Uzbek defender Abduqodir Khusanov. Under the new 5-year deal, the 22-year-old footballer will represent the Citizens until mid-2031.

Zamin.uz "Manchester City" shares the key details of an analytical and exciting feature published on its official website with Uzbek football fans.

1. 18 months of unprecedented rise: From Belarus to the English Premier League

Abduqodir Khusanov joined "Manchester City" in January 2025. Having played in the Belarusian championship just two years ago, the 22-year-old made history as the first Uzbek player to feature in the English Premier League.

After a difficult debut, he fully earned the trust of Pep Guardiola and his teammates through his professionalism, diligence, and hard work.

Praise from Pep Guardiola and the team: "Endowed with Olympic-level exceptional speed and physical strength to comfortably compete against the world's strongest strikers, Khusanov has become an integral part of the team thanks to his ability to quickly absorb new tactical knowledge."

2. Etihad favorite and one of the season's best

At the start of the 2025/2026 season, after key center-backs Rúben Dias and Josko Gvardiol suffered injuries, a heavy responsibility fell on Khusanov's shoulders. Forming a solid central defensive partnership with Marc Guéhi, he featured in 16 of the Premier League's last 19 matches.

47 matches: Khusanov made a total of 47 appearances across all competitions during the season.

Success in the cups: He played an active role in FA Cup clashes against Newcastle, Liverpool, and Chelsea, and played every minute up to the EFL Cup final.

The 'Huuuus!' chant: Thanks to his phenomenal speed, City played a high defensive line. Every time he outpaced an opponent to win back the ball, the Etihad stands chanted 'Huuuus!'.

Player of the Season: He secured a place in the top 3 finalists for the club's 2025/2026 Player of the Season award, finishing just behind academy graduate Nico O'Reilly in the voting.

Abduqodir Khusanov's key stats at Manchester City

Metric / Aspect Details and figures New contract duration Until mid-2031 (5-year extension) Total appearances 47 matches EPL participation Of the last 19 games, 16 started Central defensive partner Marc Guéhi Position in season awards In the Club Player of the Year poll, top 3 (2nd place)

3. National team hero and national pride

Khusanov has become a true national hero not only in Manchester but across Central Asia and Uzbekistan. He played a decisive role in helping the Uzbekistan national team reach the World Cup for the first time in history.

Although the North American Mundial ended early for our team, Abduqodir Khusanov's international reputation and skill continue to steadily rise.

Share this proud news with all football fans!

The recognition and long-term contract of an Uzbek footballer at a top-tier club in the world is a huge source of pride for us all!

Send this joyful article to your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups right away!

Do you think Abduqodir Khusanov can rise to the level of Manchester City captain in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments!