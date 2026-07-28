«Manchester City»'s talented goalkeeper James Trafford is on the verge of leaving the club. A serious agreement has been reached between the Manchester club and Leeds United regarding the transfer of the young shot-stopper.

Zamin.uz presents the latest details of this major transfer, based on information from Fabrizio Romano, one of the most reliable insiders in the football world.

1. 47 million euros and a long-term contract

According to reports, an initial agreement has been fully reached between the two clubs regarding Trafford's transfer. Leeds is making a significant financial investment to secure the talented goalkeeper.

From insider Fabrizio Romano's report: «The transfer fee will be approximately 47 million euros . In addition, the contract provides for performance-related add-ons and bonuses. The goalkeeper himself has been offered a long-term deal, and all official documents are expected to be signed by the end of this week.»

Key indicators regarding James Trafford's transfer

Indicator / Aspect Details Player James Trafford (Goalkeeper) Former club «Manchester City» New club Leeds United Transfer fee 47 million euros (+ bonuses) Contract status Initial agreement reached, long-term contract Signing deadline By the end of this week Main insider Fabrizio Romano

2. Career and stats at «Manchester City»

James Trafford tried to make effective use of his chances in the Manchester City squad. He made a total of 17 appearances wearing the Manchester jersey.

Notably, the young goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in 8 of those games and proved himself to be a top-club caliber goalkeeper. Now he is preparing to accept new challenges as the primary goalkeeper for Leeds.

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Do you think James Trafford will justify his 47 million euro transfer fee and become a star at Leeds? Leave your opinion in the comments!