Apple Plans to Significantly Reduce Display Prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max

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Apple Plans to Significantly Reduce Display Prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple is actively negotiating to drastically reduce the procurement cost of OLED displays for its upcoming iPhone 18 series smartphones. According to the latest reports, the technology giant plans to pay around $70 for the panel of the future iPhone 18 Pro Max model. This is considered one of the important steps towards optimizing production costs for next-generation devices, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

In recent years, Apple has been gradually lowering the cost price of its smartphone screens. Specifically, depending on delivery terms and deadlines, the price of iPhone 16 Pro Max screens sometimes exceeded $100, while for the expected iPhone 17 Pro Max, this figure dropped to $80. In the next generation, this price is expected to be brought down to an even lower level.

Technological Complexity and New Materials

The sixth-generation OLED panels are expected to undergo a number of significant technological changes. In particular, according to ixbt.com, OLED screens intended for the iPhone 18 will be produced for the first time based on a new organic material set called M16. This solution will increase display brightness, extend service life, and significantly improve color accuracy.

However, this situation places additional responsibility on the main display suppliers—Samsung Display and LG Display. Companies are required to adapt their manufacturing processes anew and increase the yield rate of usable products. Despite the increased complexity of the production process, Apple is not backing down from its demand to lower component costs.

Reasons for Cost Optimization

Experts note that the main reason for Apple's strict policy is the sharp increase in the price of memory chips. This factor is significantly increasing the overall cost price of new iPhone models. To cover the resulting additional expenses, Apple is striving to reduce costs for other key components such as the camera and display.

According to forecasts by UBI Research, this year Samsung Display will supply Apple with about 46 million OLED panels for the iPhone 18 series. LG Display's share is expected to exceed 41 million. Representatives of both suppliers have confirmed that major smartphone manufacturers worldwide have increased pressure by demanding lower component prices.

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