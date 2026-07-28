In Surkhandarya, a father forced his 9-year-old daughter to eat animal dung

·109·Society
In Surkhandarya, a father forced his 9-year-old daughter to eat animal dung

An incident involving violence against a minor girl in Surkhandarya region has sparked widespread public discussion. Following a video circulated on social media, law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation into the event. This was reported by the regional Department of Internal Affairs.

According to the report, the unpleasant incident occurred in the Kumkurgan district of Surkhandarya region. During the investigation, it was established that a 36-year-old father, in order to punish his 9-year-old daughter, tortured her, ordered her to bring animal dung, and forcibly put dung into her mouth.

It is noted that on July 25 of this year, a woman living in the “Khojaqishloq” neighborhood of Kumkurgan district appealed to law enforcement agencies, stating that her spouse — Ch.B., born in 1993 — had committed violence against their minor daughter.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the video capturing this incident was recorded on December 30, 2025, and later distributed on social media.

Regarding this incident, the Investigative Department under the Kumkurgan District Internal Affairs Department initiated a criminal case under Article 110, Part 2, Paragraph "a" (torture) of the Criminal Code. The 36-year-old Ch.B. was detained in a procedural manner as a suspect.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing within the framework of this criminal case. Law enforcement agencies are carrying out inquiries to determine all the details of the situation.

SurkhandaryaKumkurganKhojaqishloq
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