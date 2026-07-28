Why Didn't Ronaldo Attend? The Stir Surrounding Gonçalo Ramos's Wedding

Portugal national team and Italian club AC Milan forward Gonçalo Ramos has married his partner Margarida Domingues. Many stars of the national team attended the luxurious wedding ceremony in Portugal, but the team captain Cristiano Ronaldowas noticeably absent, sparking major discussions on social media.

Zamin.uz Drawing on information from the Portuguese publication Flash, here are the most notable details from this star-studded wedding.

1. Ronaldo's Absence and the Sharp Reaction of Fans

At the ceremony, which gathered almost the entire Portugal national team, the most discussed topic was Cristiano Ronaldo's absence. Why didn't the captain attend his teammate's joyous day? This question is being interpreted in various ways by social media users.

The most popular comment on social media: "He doesn't mix with ordinary people... Now let's see who from the national team dares not go to Ronaldo's wedding when he gets married."

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez are also expected to officially tie the knot this summer, though the exact wedding date is currently being kept secret.

2. Wedding Details: Best Man João Neves and AC Milan Transfer

The marriage ceremony of Gonçalo Ramos and Margarida Domingues took place in Portugal, near the player's birthplace. The couple's one-year-old son Bernardo also attended the ceremony.

Best Man: Serving as the best man for the groom was Ramos's close childhood friend and national team teammate João Neves .

Club Changes: Until this summer, both players played together for PSG. Starting from the new season, Gonçalo Ramos will continue his career at the Italian club AC Milan.

3. Good News in Bernardo Silva's Family and Star Guests

The guests who visited the wedding ceremony and their partners also did not escape the attention of the media.

Especially Bernardo Silva's pregnant wife Inês was the center of everyone's attention. The couple is expecting their second child in the near future.

Key facts about Gonçalo Ramos's wedding and attendees

Aspect / Factor Details Bride and Groom Gonçalo Ramos and Margarida Domingues Venue of the Ceremony Portugal (near Ramos's birthplace) Best Man João Neves (former PSG teammate and friend) Family Members One-year-old son Bernardo Ramos's New Club AC Milan (transferred from PSG) Most Sensational Event Cristiano Ronaldo not attending the wedding

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What do you think could be the reason why Ronaldo didn't come to the wedding? Does he really distance himself from his teammates? Leave your thoughts in the comments!