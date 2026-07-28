Super Transfer for Arsenal: £70M Ready for Bruno Guimarães

Reigning English champions Arsenal are close to making a major move to further strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window. The Gunners plan to finalize a deal for Newcastle captain and midfielder Bruno Guimarães this very week, before the end of July.

Zamin.uz Talksport reports the latest details of this sensational transfer.

1. A bid of over £70 million and the Gunners' main target

The 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder is the No. 1 target for the Arsenal board in the summer transfer window. The Gunners have already begun verbal negotiations with the Newcastle hierarchy.

From the Talksport report: «The London club has already made three verbal bids for the Brazilian player. Currently, Arsenal is fully ready to pay over £70 million sterling for Bruno.»

2. Newcastle's hesitation and the player's clear decision

Newcastle do not want to lose their captain and are even considering options to extend his contract. However, two main factors are forcing the Magpies to consider this transfer:

Bruno's firm desire: The 28-year-old player strongly wants to continue his career specifically at Arsenal. Player's age: The Newcastle board is forced to analyze the major financial offer being made for the 28-year-old midfielder.

Key facts regarding Bruno Guimarães' transfer to Arsenal

Aspect / Factor Details Player Bruno Guimarães (28 years old, Brazil) Current club Newcastle United (Team captain) Buying club Arsenal (English champion) Transfer fee £70 million sterlingmore than Negotiation stage 3 verbal bids made, negotiations ongoing Expected timeframe This week (By the end of July)

3. Agreement expected this week

The Newcastle board does not want this transfer saga to drag on all summer. Arsenal, meanwhile, hopes to agree on the Brazilian star's transfer without wasting time during this newly started week.

Share this important transfer news with your friends and Premier League fans!

Arsenal's further squad reinforcement is sure to make the Premier League title race even more exciting.

Send this hot article immediately to your friends, colleagues, and Premier League & Arsenal fan groups!

Do you think Bruno Guimarães is worth £70 million and can he further strengthen Arsenal's midfield? Leave your opinion in the comments!