Official: Zinedine Zidane is the New Head Coach of the France National Team!

A legendary figure in world football and French sports history, Zinedine Zidane is France's new head coach. This was officially announced by the French Football Federation (FFF) on its official website.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the legendary specialist's new role, contract terms, and the dawn of a new era for the France national team.

1. The Legend Succeeds Deschamps: A 4-Year Strategic Contract

Zinedine Zidane has replaced his long-time compatriot and former teammate Didier Deschamps as the head coach of the France national team.

As previously reported, Zidane's employment contract with the national team runs until the 2030 World Cup, meaning for a term of 4 years .

From the official statement of the French Football Federation: “Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as the head coach of the France national team. A 4-year contract has been signed with him, running until the end of the 2030 World Cup.”

2. Records at Real Madrid and Phenomenal Coaching Experience

Zinedine Zidane is renowned not only as a great player, but also as one of the most successful managers of our time.

Serving as the head coach of Real Madrid he became the first and only manager in football history to win three consecutive Champions League trophies . His tactical genius and ability to manage a star-studded squad will now serve the France national team.

Key facts about Zinedine Zidane and the France national team

Aspect / Indicator Details New Head Coach Zinedine Zidane Replaced Coach Didier Deschamps Contract Duration 4 years (until the end of the 2030 World Cup) Key Achievement (as manager) 3 consecutive UCL trophies with Real Madrid National Team's Recent Result 4th place at the World Cup (lost to Spain in the semi-finals, and England in the 3rd-place play-off)

3. France's World Cup Results and New Goals

Recall that the France national team reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup, where they lost to eventual champions Spain. In the fierce battle for third place, the French were defeated by the England national team, finishing the tournament in 4th place .

The main task assigned to Zinedine Zidane is to rebuild the team, integrate new talents into the squad, and return France to the very peak of world football.

Zinedine Zidane's arrival at the France national team marks the beginning of a new and exciting era in international football.

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Do you think Zinedine Zidane can triumph with the France national team at the 2030 World Cup? Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments!