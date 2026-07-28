Neymar denies reports of dressing room conflict at Santos

Neymar, the star player of Brazilian club Santos, has strongly reacted to reports claiming he insulted young players in the dressing room following the team's recent match. According to Goal.com, the experienced forward firmly denied such groundless rumors, using an ironic photo on social media to show that unity remains within the squad, reports Goal.com reports .

The dramatic league match against Chapecoense had ended in a 2-2 draw. Local media reported that after the game, the 34-year-old captain—who scored both goals for Santos—got into an argument with his teammates, specifically young player Gabriel Bontempo.

A sharp response to rumors

According to information circulated in the Brazilian press, Neymar allegedly severely criticized his young teammate, belittled his form, and predicted he would play in the second division next season. However, the former Barcelona forward immediately denied these false reports and published a special statement on his Instagram page.

According to ESPN, to put an end to these provocations, Neymar posted a picture of himself with Gabriel Bontempo, accompanied by a laughing emoji and a playful caption. Bontempo, in turn, shared the post, practically confirming that there is no conflict in the team.

Football environment and responsibility

Explaining the situation in the dressing room during his video message, Neymar emphasized that such strictness and high standards are normal in football teams:

After the match, all players collectively took responsibility

Lucas Verissimo, Willian Arao, Gabi Barbosa, and Neymar openly expressed their views on the situation

There was no pressure or insults directed at the youth

Demandingness is considered natural in any professional team that wants to win

The leader of the historic club criticized those spreading fake news, demanding that people far removed from the real football environment stop such fabrications. He noted that he will no longer tolerate baseless provocations and that unity within the team is more important than ever.