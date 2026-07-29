Mysterious death of 14 elephants in Kenya triggers serious investigation

The mysterious death of 14 elephants in southern Kenya, around the famous Amboseli National Park, has caused serious concern among country officials and conservation organizations. An urgent investigation and special inspection into the incident have been launched by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), BBC reported.

It is reported that experts are thoroughly examining the bodies of the dead elephants. Tissue samples have been sent to specialized laboratories to determine the cause. Scientists are trying to figure out whether disease, poisoning, or other factors caused the deaths.

Amboseli National Park and its surrounding area border Tanzania and are known as one of the world's most famous wildlife destinations. This ecosystem is renowned for its rich biodiversity and large elephant population.

Officials noted that this is the first time in recent decades that such a scale of elephant mortality has been recorded in this area. The fact that this happened especially in a region where anti-poaching measures are effectively established is causing even more concern among experts.

According to KWS, no single factor causing the deaths of all elephants has been identified yet. The dead animals belong to various ages and sexes, showing that the situation is not limited to a single family or specific group.

Duncan Vanyama, head of the KWS press service, stated that the elephant carcasses were found in various areas approximately 15–30 kilometers away from the Amboseli National Park border.

According to the Amboseli Trust for Elephants, as of 2025, more than 2,000 elephants lived in this ecosystem. Experts hope that the investigation results will shed light on this mysterious incident.